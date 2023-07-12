Security guard at Farragut Career Academy charged with sexually assaulting student

A security guard at Farragut Career Academy, a Chicago Public School in Little Village, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, police said.

Romel Campoverde, 43, is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Campoverde worked as a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where he met the girl, police said. He gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

It was not clear when the attack happened. The Chicago Public School is located at 2345 S. Christiana Ave.

"The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why I must inform you of a situation that has recently come to light," a letter obtained by NBC Chicago from Farragut Principal Tonya Hammaker read.

"There has been an allegation that one of our non-teaching staff members engaged inappropriately with a student," the letter continued. "This employee has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG)."

Hammaker's letter to families goes on to say that the school is taking the situation "seriously," and that the administration "remains committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential."

According to the letter, a final determination about the security guard's employment will be made following the OIG's investigation.