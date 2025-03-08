CPS

Chicago Public Schools data breach: What to know, how it affects you

The targeted vendor, called Cleo, is a file transfer software used for Electronic Data Interchange with external entities.

By Grace Erwin

A technology vendor for Chicago Public Schools was the victim of a cyberattack late last year on a server used to store current and former student data, according to a CPS letter to family and staff.

The targeted vendor, called Cleo, is a file transfer software used for Electronic Data Interchange with external entities, the letter said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

CPS said they learned Feb. 8 that student data had been inappropriately accessed during the incident. As of now, there is no evidence to suggest that student data has been misused.

The letter stated that the unauthorized party gained access to students' name, date of birth, gender and Chicago Public Schools student ID number. Although the incident is still being investigated, it is believed to affect current students as well as former students dating back to the 2017-2018 school year.

CPS said no social security numbers, financial information, or health data were accessed during this incident.

Students enrolled in federal Medicaid programs also had their Medicaid ID number and dates if program eligibility exposed. Medicaid ID numbers, also known as Recipient Identification Numbers, cannot be used to obtain a social security number.

CPS said the incident has been reported to the appropriate law enforcement authorities, and they are continuing to assist with the investigation.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 min ago

As daylight saving time begins, temperatures to warm in Chicago area

NBC 5 Investigates 1 hour ago

Evanston woman says her contract is among DOGE website errors

Any additional resources or recommended steps for families will be posted here, according to CPS.

Although there was no financial information obtained, concerned parties can request a free credit report to look for signs of identity theft.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CPS
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us