Chicago Provides Free Haircuts to Those Who Receive COVID Vaccine

Chicago officials will provide free haircuts Saturday afternoon, as well as other vouchers, to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the Vax & Relax campaign, residents who choose to have a COVID vaccination will get a free haircut and enjoy live music at participating city barber shops.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., It's Official Barber Shop, located at 1256 W. 63rd St., will host this weekend's event, providing additional deals to vaccinated customers.

On June 12, Josephine's Jet Set Hair Salon, located at 2542 E. 79th St., will hold the next vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The newest vaccination events come as Chicago prepares to enter Phase 5 of its COVID reopening plan on June 11 with the rest of Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this week.

Phase 5 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan would remove all remaining capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of the economy, according to the state’s COVID website. Conventions, festivals and other large events would be allowed to proceed at full capacity, and masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals in most settings, per CDC guidance.