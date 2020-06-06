Chicago Protests: Street Closures in Effect as City Prepares for Day of Demonstrations

Chicago officials are preparing for another busy weekend of protests and rallies, with several large-scale demonstrations planned throughout the city.

As a result, city officials have implemented a series of safety protocols and ordered a series of road closures to assist law enforcement efforts to keep things peaceful after last weekend’s looting in downtown and in several neighborhoods and suburbs.

Here are the latest updates from the city:

9:40 a.m.: CTA Modifies Service on Red, Blue Lines, Stops Buses in Downtown

The CTA has announced a series of changes to its train and bus service this weekend ahead of planned protests throughout the city.

Here are the latest service notifications from the CTA:

-Red Line trains will not stop between Clark/Division and Roosevelt until further notice

-Blue Line trains will not stop between Division and UIC/Halsted until further notice

-CTA bus service will be stopped in an area spanning from Halsted on the west to the lakefront on the east, and between Division on the north and Cermak on the south, until further notice.

Protests, marches and rallies are planned throughout Chicago on Saturday, including in Union Park. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports.

9 a.m.: City Treasurer to Host Clean-up Events on South, West Sides

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin has launched a Community Clean Up initiative for Saturday, helping neighborhoods on the South and West sides of the city after looting caused damage to numerous businesses over the last week.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in two different locations. Chicago Ald. Jason Ervin (28th Ward) will host an event in the 4200 block of West Jackson beginning at 10 a.m., and Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward) will host an event in the 5400 block of South Ashland.

Those interested in helping can register at ChiCityTreasurer.eventbrite.com.

8:30 a.m.: Road Closures in Effect Throughout Loop, Central Business District

In an effort to prevent large demonstrations or looting in the city’s downtown area, Chicago officials have implemented a series of closures in the Central Business District and the Loop this weekend:

-Division Street closed from Halsted to Lake Shore Drive

-Halsted closed from Division to Milwaukee

-Milwaukee closed from Division to Kinzie

-Kinzie closed from Milwaukee to Canal

-Cermak closed from Canal to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

-Canal closed from Kinzie to Cermak

In addition to these closures, numerous bridges over the Chicago River will also be closed, including bridges at Adams, Franklin, Jackson, Kinzie, Madison, Michigan, Randolph, State, Van Buren and Wabash.

The Illinois State Police will also assist Chicago police with closing highway exit ramps in several areas, including

-The entrance ramp from the Dan Ryan Expressway to the northbound Stevenson will be closed this weekend, diverting traffic onto northbound I-90/94.

-All exit ramps from Fullerton to 18th Street on I-90/94 will be closed.

-The Ida B. Wells exit ramp on I-290 will be closed.

-Traffic on Lake Shore Drive will be closed from Fullerton to 31st Street.

More than 300 trucks from the Departments of Streets and Sanitation, Transportation and Water Management will be placed throughout the city to help with traffic control on the closed streets.

As thousands march in peaceful protests against police brutality, activists have denounced rioters and looters who they said are hijacking their message. NBC 5's Katie Kim reports on the groups taking advantage of the moment.

8:25 a.m.: City Keeps Curfew in Place

With dozens of protests planned across the area, Chicago officials will maintain a curfew over the weekend starting at 9 p.m. each night and lasting until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Until then, city officials say that protests will be allowed to occur in several major parks in the city, including Grant Park and Union Park.

To aid Chicago police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that officials had signed contracts with private security firms to provide up to 500 additional security personnel for the weekend.