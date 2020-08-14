Chicago Protests, Preparations: A Live Blog of What to Expect This Weekend

NOTE: Live coverage of events or press conferences will appear in the player above

Chicago is bracing for another summer weekend filled with unknowns as protesters plan to shut down one of the area's busiest expressways and police heighten security around the city to prevent unrest similar to what was seen less than one week earlier.

Here's a look at what's planned in Chicago this weekend and what you can expect:

Live: Lightfoot to Announce New Protections for 'Commercial Corridors and Neighborhoods'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to announce new measures "to protect Chicago's commercial corridors and neighborhoods" Friday, according to her public schedule.

The mayor is expected to join law enforcements, prosecutors and business and community leaders for a noon announcement in Olive Park. (Watch it live in the player above)

The Chicago Police Department released several videos of looting incidents that took place early Monday morning. Detectives are asking the public to look at the videos and help identify potential suspects.

Chicago Demonstrators Aim to Shut Down Dan Ryan Expressway This Weekend

(NOTE: NBC 5 plans to have live coverage of the protest Saturday afternoon. Watch live in the player above)

A demonstration scheduled to take place in Chicago this weekend is aiming to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway, mirroring a now-historic anti-violence march that closed the same roadway in July 2018.

Hosted by several area organizations, the protest, titled "Black Lives Matter March: SHUTDOWN OUR DAN RYAN," is set to step off at noon Saturday at 39 W. 47th Street.

Illinois State Police confirmed they are aware of the protest and have been in contact with protest organizers "to set up a safe route of travel."

"The Illinois State Police will protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public," the department said in a statement.

Chicago police also said they were aware of the event.

Following violent clashes with police during demonstrations at a Christopher Columbus statue in the city, organizers issued restrictions for those planning to march Saturday, which were determined between the group's leaders and city officials.

Among the restrictions were a modified route, no PVC pipes, no wagons or coolers, protesters must avoid CTA Red Line tracks along the route and marchers cannot stay on the expressway once the group exits. Bikes will also be prohibited on the expressway.

It is unclear at this time how many protesters will participate in any demonstration, but more than 2,000 individuals have indicated they are “interested” in participating, according to the march’s Facebook page.

Still, Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch Wednesday blasting reported plans of the Saturday protest as an “act of terrorism.”

“We have also learned that there is a major protest scheduled for this weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway which will lead to more civil unrest and violence,” he said. “The expressways should provide federal jurisdiction, as it will impede interstate commerce and to be quite frank, to block an interstate highway is an act of terrorism.”

Chicago Police Reveal Preparations Ahead of Busy Weekend

Already, Chicago police have outlined new strategies to combat looting heading into the weekend, with an increase of 1,000 officers expected.

"We've increased our numbers on the street, on the ground, in our downtown area, in our neighborhoods, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "That's the number one difference. We have extended hours that our officers work, we have extended the number of days they work in a week by canceling days off. So there is an increase of 1,000 officers above what would normally be here. Of course, longterm we are redirecting all of our resources to have a permanent increase in staffing not only in our downtown areas but throughout all of our neighborhoods. I'll just reiterate, this is our town. It doesn't belong to the criminals."

More than 100 people were arrested and numerous businesses were damaged early Monday as looting and chaotic scenes erupted throughout the city. As of Thursday, at least 42 of those arrested were facing felony charges, according to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

Video from NBC Sky 5 shows damage and the aftermath of looting that broke out overnight at a Best Buy and surrounding businesses in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Access to the city's central business district will remain restricted during overnight hours throughout the weekend, with street closures, bridge lifts, ramp blockages and transit reroutes all expected. Check points will allow only residents and area employees to enter.

"We are going to deploy all tactics necessary to prevent and stop looting," Brown said. "If that means deploying stop strips to puncture your tires if you're caravaning cars to loot. We will disable your cars to prevent the caravan and we will work very hard to do so. If that means deploying tow trucks to impound your cars that are caravaning to loot, CPD will do so. If that means blocking off streets and boxing in caravans of looters, CPD will work to do so."

Overnight Restricted Access to Downtown Chicago Will Continue Through Weekend

Restricted access, including multiple street closures, and an increased police presence will continue in downtown Chicago through this weekend, the city's Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

"Following the looting and civil unrest experienced in the early hours of Monday morning, the City will continue to implement its Neighborhood Protection Plan across all of Chicago’s communities," the OEMC said in a statement, noting this is part of the city's "all-hands-on-deck safety plan" meant to "keep residents safe citywide."

The overnight restrictions include shutting down part of Lake Shore Drive, blocking several expressway ramps, lifting bridges and rerouting rail service for parts of the city. Only those who can prove they live or work in the area will be able to access the restricted areas.

The restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night through the weekend. Restricted access ends at 6 a.m. on Monday.

