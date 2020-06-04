Chicago Protests: Demonstrations Continue, Lawmakers Want Special Session

Hundreds of people again gathered peaceful demonstrations across Chicago Wednesday, with more protests and marches scheduled for Thursday following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As demonstrations continue, three Illinois lawmakers have issued a request for a special legislative session to address the issues at the root of the demonstrations and unrest that continues to grip the nation.

Here are the latest developments from across Chicago:

7 p.m.: Students to Rally Against CPS Contract With Police

Chicago Public Schools students and activist Ja'Mal Green planned to host a rally and protest against the district's contract with the Chicago Police Department. The protest was scheduled to begin at the CPS office in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side, followed by a march to CPD headquarters on Michigan Avenue, organizers say.

Organizers of the event cite the Minneapolis Public Schools' cancellation of its contract with local police after Floyd's death as a reference for their demands, which include the cancellation of the CPD contract and increasing funding for school therapists and art-based extracurricular activities, as well as mandatory education on the American history of race taught by black educators.

10:45 a.m.: Hundreds to March From St. Sabina Church

Rev. Michael Pfleger says approximately 200 people will walk from St. Sabina Church to 79th and Racine in order to "remind America what began all the unrest of the last week across this country and to tell America that she will not be allowed to continue this genocide of black men."

10 a.m.: Healthcare Providers Hold Demonstration

Hundreds of healthcare providers from around Chicago held a silent demonstration in front of the old County Hospital to draw attention to the impact of structural racism and injustice on themselves and their patients.

Lawmakers Request Emergency Special Session

Three members of the Illinois Legislature are asking for an “emergency legislative session” to address criminal justice reform and the issues at the center of demonstrations and unrest.

Reps. Kam Buckner, Curtis Tarver and Lamont Robinson sent House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon a letter Wednesday requesting the session.

"There is a substantial amount of legislation that deals with the rebuilding of our communities and the pursuit of justice and equality that has been filed in the past and that is more important now than ever," the letter reads.

"Our communities simply can not wait until the November veto session to address these systemic failures and the eroded trust of our neighborhoods when it comes to government, law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as economic development. We are in a state of emergency and need to act immediately," the lawmakers continued.

Protests Continue in Bronzeville

Hundreds of people again marched through the Bronzeville neighborhood to Chicago Police Department headquarters Wednesday, shutting down streets and transit in the area.

Hundreds of people gathered for a protest Wednesday in Bronzeville. NBC 5’s Christian Farr has details.

5 p.m.: Metra Announces Service Changes for Remainder of Week

For the rest of the week, Metra says its rail service will continue to run on a modified schedule, with fewer trains running and the final trains of the day into and out of Chicago being canceled.

The service will run on a modified Sunday schedule, with several train lines continuing their suspension after unrest and protests led the agency to suspend all train service on Monday and Tuesday.

10 a.m.: March in Little Village

Residents of the city's Little Village neighborhood gathered at 10 a.m. for a march that organizers said was to "defend Black lives and call out the mayor."

Protest organizers alluded to "recent racist, anti-black actions" by some Little Village residents amid the unrest and claimed Mayor Lori Lightfoot focused policing efforts on protecting downtown while leaving some neighborhoods to "fend for themselves." Organizers also said police "stoked racial divisions" in Little Village.

"The facts just don't support the presumption that we did something more in downtown than we did in our neighborhoods," Lightfoot said Monday when asked about the first allegation, pointing to hundreds of arrests made on the South and West Sides. "All of our efforts yesterday were in the neighborhoods on the West and South sides."

On the second claim of tensions and violence between black and Latinx Chicagoans, a group of eight aldermen issued a statement Tuesday calling for unity.

"We denounce white supremacy, racism, economic exploitation, and anti-Blackness in all its forms," the group of aldermen said. "We call on our communities to end the violence directed towards Black Chicagoans living and working in our majority-Latinx neighborhoods. Latinidad is a panethnic identity that must recognize and celebrate Black Latinxs and the African roots shared across our Latinx cultures. We can only dismantle white supremacy through unity and solidarity. We stand with all Chicagoans peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd and an end to racist policing across the United States."

See What Chicago, Michigan Avenue Looks Like After Night of Destruction Following Protests