Chicago Protesters Demand Greater Police Accountability After George Floyd’s Death

Protesters took to the streets in downtown Chicago Friday and even blocked a major interstate as they demanded that George Floyd be remembered and advocated for increased police accountability.

Demonstrations took place in Chicago and several other major U.S. cities following the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man died in police custody in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in video kneeling on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday. Chauvin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to Minnesota state law.

Even though charges have been filed, some Chicago protesters say they "make no difference."

Protesters who’ve been calling for justice in wake of the controversial death of George Floyd, blocked the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago Friday afternoon as part of their demonstrations.

"I’m here today, because i’m sick of the police not being held accountable," said Jeanette Zainine, protest organizer. "Third degree murder? Are you kidding me? We saw that. Everybody saw that!"

Protesters in Chicago also demanded changes to the criminal justice system across the board.

"They huntin,'" said John P. of Revolution Club Chicago. "They huntin' us like wild game. We need people to step up. A revolution."

Dozens of protesters made their way onto the Eisenhower expressway early in the evening as police officers blocked off a part of the highway.

Ja'Mal Green, a prominent activist on Chicago's South Side, traveled to Minnesota this week to help bring about change.

"People are actually angrier," Green told NBC 5 while on a FaceTime call from the scene of a protest Friday night. "Once they found out it was third degree, and what that meant, our people were like, that’s not enough."

Green claimed that police in Minneapolis are making it harder for people to remain peaceful.

"You get close to a police officer, they pepper spray the crowd. They shoot rubber bullets flash bombs in the air," he said. "This is a blatant incitement. I’ve never seen anything like it."