Chicago Pride Parade: Watch the festivities live from one of route's most popular spots

The 2025 Chicago Pride Parade will soon step off, but for those who aren't able to make it in person, you'll still be able to watch the vibrant floats and crowds as they travel through city streets.

The parade, of the largest Pride parades in the country, will be streamed live on NBC Chicago from Sidetrack, one of the most popular bars in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood. The footage will be streamed live in the player above, on the NBC Chicago app and on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade will be held June 29, with the official theme of this year's parade as "United in Pride."

The theme is meant to "reflect the powerful spirit of unity, resilience, and love that defines the LGBTQ+ community and its allies," organizers said. "More than just a parade, 'United in Pride' is a

call to action—an opportunity to come together, embrace diversity, and continue the fight for equality."

"For over 50 years, the Chicago Pride Parade has remained a powerful platform for visibility, advocacy, and celebration,” parade co-coordinator Tim Frye said in a statement. "In 2025, we celebrate not just how far we’ve come, but in the face of growing challenges, the strength we have when we stand together.

The two-mile parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. from Sheridan and Broadway, with viewing beginning at Grace and Broadway, the release said. The parade will wind mostly through the Northalsted neighborhood, with as many as one million people expected to line the streets.