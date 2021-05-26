Chicago's Pride Parade is making a return this year, but the festival is shifting from the start of summer to mid-fall with its new date.

The 2021 event will instead take place on Oct. 3 following last summer's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said the one-time date change was "necessary" due to COVID-19 and "concerns for the safety of participants and onlookers," though they still encourage residents to celebrate June Pride Month.

"This year’s parade takes place at the beginning of LGBTQ History Month," organizers said in a release. "We will be celebrating our part in that history and encourage everyone to explore our LGBTQ history and see how we reached where we are today and the LGBTQ people from the past who helped to make it happen."

Next year the Pride Parade will take place on June 26, organizers said.

Despite the date change, the 2021 parade route will remain the same as past years:

Beginning at Montrose and Broadway and then moving south on Broadway to Halsted and continuing south on Halsted to Belmont where it turns east to Broadway and then south on Broadway to Diversey where it again turns east on Diversey to the end point at Cannon Drive.

Pride Parade applications are expected to be released in mid to late June.

"We look forward to a Happy Pride Month and, for this year, a Happy Pride Parade at the start of LGBTQ History Month," organizers said.