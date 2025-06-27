NOTE: NBC Chicago will stream the parade LIVE Sunday from 11:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Watch live in the player above, on the NBC Chicago app and on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel.

One of the largest Pride parades in the country steps off in Chicago this weekend.

The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade kicks off Sunday, with an estimated one million people expected to join. The parade will wind through four neighborhoods on the city's North Side. Large crowds are expected, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said, along with multiple street closures and traffic restrictions.

In a press conference held Thursday, Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling discussed the city's safety plan for the event.

"First and foremost, the safety of everyone along this route is our first priority,” Snelling said. “We’re gonna have sufficient resources not only along the parade route, but after the parade is over in Lakeview and Lincoln Park."

Metra will provide additional service Sunday for the parade, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

Here's what to know about the route, best places to watch, how to stream the parade from home and more.

Chicago Pride Parade route and start time

The 2-mile parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Sheridan and Broadway then head south along Broadway to Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

Street closures

Parking restrictions will be in effect beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday for the assembly area at Sheridan and Broadway and the parade route.

Residents and paradegoers should brace for street closures as early as 7:30 a.m. for staging areas and 8:30 a.m. for the parade route, according to organizers. Streets are slated to fully reopen by 4 p.m.

Chicago Pride Parade theme

The official theme this year is "United in Pride."

The theme is meant to "reflect the powerful spirit of unity, resilience, and love that defines the LGBTQ+ community and its allies," according to organizers. "More than just a parade, 'United in Pride' is a call to action—an opportunity to come together, embrace diversity, and continue the fight for equality."

Best places to watch

To snag a prime viewing location along North Halsted Street, spots fill up quickly, so you'll want to arrive early. According to the parade website, for those wanting to avoid crowds, the area along Broadway, south of Belmont, is usually more open.

How to watch the parade live from home

The parade will be streamed live on NBC Chicago from Sidetrack, one of the most popular bars in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood.

The footage will be streamed live in the player above, on the NBC Chicago app and on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel beginning at 11:20 a.m.

Will it rain?

Hot and humid conditions are expected, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Daytime hours are expected to be dry, though rain could move in by Sunday afternoon and evening.

By 11 a.m. Sunday, the temperature will be around 87 degrees, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, though temperatures will start to feel more like the mid 90s.

By around 2 p.m., some storm chances move in, Jeanes said.