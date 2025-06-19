Chicago Pride Fest

WHAT: The 24th annual Chicago Pride Fest is a celebration of LGBTQ+ life, culture and community in Chicago's landmark LGBTQ+ Northalsted neighborhood.

WHERE: On Halsted Street from Addison to Grace

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 21- Sunday, June 22

Vegandale Chicago

WHAT: Vegandale Chicago, billed as North America's largest vegan festival, hosts vegan vendors from around the world, along with music, art installations and more.

WHERE: Grant Park, Butler Field

WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 - Sunday, June 22

Magnificent Mile Art Festival

WHAT: The 2nd annual Magnificent Mile Art Festival will feature over 60 juried artists from across the country, showcasing and selling their work in a variety of mediums and price ranges.

WHERE: 875 N. Michigan Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, June 21- Sunday, June 22

Joffrey Ballet: 'Alice in Wonderland'

WHAT: Two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon creates a modern twist to "Alice in Wonderland," Lewis Carroll's whimsical adventure.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, June 22

Comedy: Jimmy Carr

WHO: Irish-British comedian Jimmy Carr is known for his rapid-fire deadpan delivery of one-liners.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20

Concert: Verdi's Requiem Mass

WHAT: Music Director Emeritus For Life Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and chorus, plus distinguished soloists in four performances of Verdi’s Requiem Mass.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, June 19 - Tuesday, June 24 (four performances)

Winnetka Music Festival

WHAT: The Winnetka Music Festival is Chicago's premier annual sustainability themed street festival promoting a commitment to reclaiming, reusing, remaking and retraining for a more sustainable and future-ready Chicago.

WHERE: Downtown Winnetka

WHEN: Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21

Concert: Steve Earle

WHO: Jam Presents Steve Earle: Solo & Acoustic - Fifty Years of Songs and Stories

WHERE: The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 20

Dance Party: Steve Aoki: Cake on the Lake!

WHO: American DJ Steve Aoki is known for his wild live performances and collaborations.

WHERE: Navy Pier, East End Plaza, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Concert: Simple Minds

WHAT: The legendary Scottish band Simple Minds is in the middle of their Alive and Kicking Tour, their biggest live run across the US and Canada in four decades.

WHERE: Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

WHAT: SPKRBX presents the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival, the premier Hip-Hop music festival in the Midwest.

WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 20 - Sunday, June 22

Westfield Old Orchard: Inaugural Summer Concert Series

WHAT: "Summer of Sound," a free, three-part concert series featuring beloved Chicago-area music acts.

WHERE: 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, Friday, July 18 and Friday, Aug. 8