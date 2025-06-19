things to do

Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend: June 20-22

Chicago Pride Fest, Steve Aoki's Cake on the Lake and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Fest are some of the highlights this weekend in the Chicago area.

By LeeAnn Trotter

Chicago Pride Fest

WHAT: The 24th annual Chicago Pride Fest is a celebration of LGBTQ+ life, culture and community in  Chicago's landmark LGBTQ+ Northalsted neighborhood.

WHERE: On Halsted Street from Addison to Grace

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 21- Sunday, June 22

Vegandale Chicago

WHAT: Vegandale Chicago, billed as North America's largest vegan festival, hosts vegan vendors from around the world, along with music, art installations and more.    

WHERE: Grant Park, Butler Field

WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 - Sunday, June 22

Magnificent Mile Art Festival

WHAT: The 2nd annual Magnificent Mile Art Festival will feature over 60 juried artists from across the country, showcasing and selling their work in a variety of mediums and price ranges.

WHERE: 875 N. Michigan Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, June 21- Sunday, June 22

Joffrey Ballet: 'Alice in Wonderland'

WHAT: Two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon creates a modern twist to  "Alice in Wonderland," Lewis Carroll's whimsical adventure.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, June 22

Comedy: Jimmy Carr

WHO: Irish-British comedian Jimmy Carr is known for his rapid-fire deadpan delivery of one-liners.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20

Concert: Verdi's Requiem Mass

WHAT: Music Director Emeritus For Life Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and chorus, plus distinguished soloists in four performances of Verdi’s Requiem Mass

WHERE: Symphony Center,  220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, June 19 - Tuesday, June 24 (four performances)

Winnetka Music Festival

WHAT: The Winnetka Music Festival is Chicago's premier annual sustainability themed street festival promoting a commitment to reclaiming, reusing, remaking and retraining for a more sustainable and future-ready Chicago.

WHERE: Downtown Winnetka

WHEN: Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21

Concert: Steve Earle

WHO: Jam Presents Steve Earle: Solo & Acoustic - Fifty Years of Songs and Stories

WHERE: The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 20

Dance Party: Steve Aoki: Cake on the Lake!

WHO: American DJ Steve Aoki is known for his wild live performances and collaborations.

WHERE: Navy Pier, East End Plaza, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Concert: Simple Minds

WHAT: The legendary Scottish band Simple Minds is in the middle of their Alive and Kicking Tour, their biggest live run across the US and Canada in four decades.

WHERE: Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr., Chicago

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

WHAT: SPKRBX presents the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival, the premier Hip-Hop music festival in the Midwest.

WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 20 - Sunday, June 22

Westfield Old Orchard: Inaugural Summer Concert Series

WHAT: "Summer of Sound," a free, three-part concert series featuring beloved Chicago-area music acts.

WHERE: 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, Friday, July 18 and Friday, Aug. 8

