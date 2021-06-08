Chicago Pride Fest Announces Dates For 2021 Return

Chicago Pride Fest will return for its 20th annual two-day celebration in October, organizers announced.

The LGBTQ+ street festival, organized by Northalsted Business Alliance, will take place Oct. 1 and 2, concluding just before the Chicago Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 3.

While Pride Fest usually takes place in June, this year's mid-fall celebration was necessary because of COVID-19, organizers said.

"Northalsted celebrates pride year-round; a fall festival will be no less extravagant and celebratory," said Northalsted President Ramesh Ariyanayakam in a statement.

The festival welcomes all ages, and a $15 donation is suggested.

The street festival will be located on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Street. Hours are 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. Oct. 2.

Performer lineup, schedule details and vendor application information will be announced soon, the organization said.

Next year the fest and parade will once again take place in June. For more information on Chicago Pride Fest, visit www.pridefestchicago.com.