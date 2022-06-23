2022 Chicago Pride Events: What to Know About This Weekend's Chicago's Pride Parade, Pride in The Park

One of Chicago's biggest summer weekends is coming up, with the city's Pride in the Park festival beginning Saturday, and the annual Pride Parade Sunday.

Both are expected to draw large crowds to the city, with music, events and more.

Here's what to know about each event.

2022 Chicago Pride Parade: When and Where

Chicago's 51st annual Pride Parade steps off Sunday at noon at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood and winds through the north side of the city. It ends in Lincoln Park near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road., organizers say.

The busiest portion of the parade route tends to be in North Halsted between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street, according to organizers.

Here's a map of the route.

"For the liveliest viewing spots, head to the Boystown section of North Halsted Street, between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street," parade organizers say. "If you are seeking a less crowded area to view the parade, look for your viewing spots north of Irving Park Road, along Broadway or further along Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Diversey Parkway."

Pride Parade Street Closures

Street closures begin as early as 8 a.m. Sunday and include Montrose, Irving Park and Wellington at Broadway and Addison, Grace and Roscoe at Halsted.

Pride Parade Security

In terms of security Chicago officials say they are prepared, and have no known threats at this time. "We are expecting large crowds for the Pride Parade as we do every year, and I want to encourage everyone attending to safely enjoy the celebration throughout the day," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday during a press conference.

"Although there are no known threats at this time, each year Chicago public safety departments along with parade organizers adjust the already robust security plan to ensure the safety of personnel participants, spectators residents and all those in the area."

During a press conference Wednesday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said "We've added more staffing to this year's pride than we've had in the past. We've had more coordination with businesses and other stakeholders in the planning process for Pride Parade than we have in the past.

"We are obviously planning for the worst, hoping for the best," he continued. "We have extraordinary dedicated resources to this year's Pride -- more than has ever been committed."

Pride in The Park: When and Where

Pride in The Park, an outdoor music festival and immersive pride experience in Grant Park, also takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Headliners include The Chainsmokers and Alesso, and performances include singer/songwriter Daya, rapper and television personality Saucy Santana, DJ and producer J. Worra, YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, as well as performances by RuPaul's Drag Race Winners Shea Couleé, Monet x Change and Priyanka.

Here's the full lineup for each day.

Pride in The Park takes place at Butler Field at Grant Park on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Butler Field at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, at 100 S. Lakeshore Drive.

Single day tickets start at $45, and tickets for both days start at $95. More information can be found here.