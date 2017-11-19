Chicago Prepares to Sue U.S. Steel Over Chromium Leaks

U.S. Steel spilled chromium into a tributary, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city is suing the company, saying that they are threatening Chicago's most precious natural resource: Lake Michigan. NBC 5's Chris Hush has the latest on the suit. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that the city is planning to take legal action against U.S. Steel for a pair of chemical spills that have dumped pollutants into a tributary of Lake Michigan.

In a press release, the mayor’s office says that they intend to send a Notice of Intent to sue the plant, a necessary first step before filing the suit. The company has 60 days to respond before the city is legally allowed to file.

“We will not stand idly by as U.S. Steel repeatedly disregards and violates federal laws and our natural resources,” Emanuel said in a statement.

According to the city, U.S. Steel has allowed toxic chromium, the pollutant made famous by the film “Erin Brockovich,” to leak into a Lake Michigan tributary on two separate occasions in the last year. The most recent leak occurred in October, when almost 60 pounds of the substance found its way into a stream near U.S. Steel’s Indiana plant.

The city is not only planning to sue the company, but Emanuel also took dead aim at the Trump Administration and the EPA, saying that they haven’t acted to discipline U.S. Steel for the leaks.

“Not only was the discharge way in excess of what is permitted, it happened twice,” Emanuel said in a press conference. “Now you have to ask, ‘what is the company thinking about,’ and then more importantly, ‘what is the Trump EPA doing?’”

U.S. Steel issued a statement in response to the impending filing, saying that they take their responsibilities as a company “very seriously” and that they “worked with appropriate government agencies in the past as effectively as possible” as they look to improve their compliance with laws.

Despite the reported leaks, Emanuel says that the city’s drinking water remains safe.

“The drinking water is safe,” he said. “This is putting people on notice so it never ever gets to that situation.”