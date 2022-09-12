You May Need to Fill Out These Forms to Get Your Illinois Rebate Checks

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Illinois officials are touting the rollout of income and property tax rebate payments this week, but some taxpayers may still need to take an additional step in order to receive their monies.

The rebates, part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed earlier this year, apply to many state residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021, or that paid property taxes during that calendar year.

Taxpayers will be eligible for an income tax rebate of $50 for individual filers or $100 for joint-filers, so long as their income was below $200,000 or $400,000, depending on filing status.

Those with dependents will also receive a rebate of $100 per claimed dependent, and filers will be eligible for up to three of those rebates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For those who paid property taxes, residents will be eligible for a rebate of up to $300, so long as they paid property taxes on their primary residence during 2021 and that have an adjusted gross income of below $250,000 for individual filers, or $500,000 for joint filers.

If residents filed taxes for 2021, then they will receive rebates via the same payment method that they received their refunds.

For those residents who did NOT file taxes, then you may still be eligible.

According to the state, residents can still receive an income tax rebate check if they complete their 2021 IL-1040 tax forms online (which you can find HERE.) Residents with dependents will also need to fill out a 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form, according to officials.

Residents who aren’t legally required to fill out tax forms must do so if they want to be eligible for the rebate payments.

For individuals who paid property taxes but did not claim them on their 2021 return, or who haven’t filed their 2021 tax returns, there is still a way to receive a rebate. Those individuals must fill out Form IL-1040-PTR in order to be eligible, according to officials.

Those seeking rebates have until Oct. 17 to fill out the proper forms, state officials say.

Residents who are expecting rebate checks should note that it could take up to eight weeks to receive payment, with those signed up for direct deposit likely receiving their payments sooner than that. Residents can also check the status of their rebates by visiting the state’s website or by calling 1-800-732-8866.