With the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election Drawing Closer, Here's What to Know

The 2022 midterm elections are still fresh in everyone’s minds, but the 2023 municipal elections are rapidly approaching, with the vote less than two months away.

While most of the attention will be paid to the mayoral race, pitting incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot against a field of nine challengers, there are plenty of other interesting races on the ballot as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about where things stand with the election.

When is the Election?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The general election is set to take place on Feb. 28. If any race isn’t decided in that vote, meaning that no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, then a runoff election will take place on April 4.

Which Candidates Are Running for Mayor?

A total of 11 candidates filed paperwork to run for mayor in the 2023 election, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office after winning a 2019 runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Only one candidate has been removed from the ballot during the petition-challenging process, with Johnny Logalbo not having enough valid signatures to remain in the race.

Still, a total of 10 candidates will appear on the ballot, with community activist Ja’Mal Green slotted into the first spot on the ballot after he was among the first to file his petitions in November.

Chicago Alds. Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer are also running for office, as is Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner.

Chicago police officer Frederick Collins is running, along with former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.

Philanthropist and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson, who was endorsed by Ald. Ray Lopez on Wednesday, is running for mayor for a third time. Lopez was originally planning to run for mayor, but withdrew from the race and filed petitions to run for reelection to the City Council instead.

Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson, having received the backing of the Chicago Teachers Union, will also be on the February ballot.

Finally, Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García announced in mid-November that he too would seek office, having lost a runoff against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the 2015 race.

When Will Early Voting Begin?

According to officials with the Chicago Board of Elections, the earliest date that the downtown supersite could open is Jan. 19, which coincides with the date that mail-in ballots are set to be sent out.

With the ongoing petition challenges surrounding numerous races on the ballot however, the CBOE says that early voting likely won’t begin on that date, and instead will in all likelihood begin during the week of Jan. 23.

Early voting in each of the city’s 50 wards is still slated to begin on Feb. 13.

Further information will be made available at a later date.

When Will Petition Challenges Wrap Up?

The Board of Elections is still making ruling on a number of challenged petitions in races across the board, with most of the focus on aldermanic races after objections were withdrawn on Green, Wilson and Sawyer’s petitions.

A petition challenge remains in place for Collins, according to the CBOE.

What Other Races Are on the Ballot?

In addition to the mayoral race, Chicago will also vote on its city clerk and treasurer, though Anna Valencia and Melissa Conyears-Ervin are running unopposed in those races, respectively.

All 50 seats on the Chicago City Council are also up for election, with numerous aldermen opting not to run for reelection, including King and Sawyer, both of whom are running for mayor.

Leslie Hairston (5th), Susan Sadlowski-Garza (10th), Ed Burke (14th), Howard Brookins (21st), Ariel Reboyras (30th), Carrie Austin (34th), Tom Tunney (44th), Jim Cappleman (46th), and Harry Osterman (48th) won’t appear on the ballot, meaning that significant turnover will be occurring on the council.

Finally, the newly-created Chicago Police Department District Council will also hold its first elections, with a candidate representing each of the city’s 22 police districts.

A number of advisory referendums will also appear on the ballot, and will vary by ward and precinct. A full list can be found on the CBOE’s website.