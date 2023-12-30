With over 300 new laws taking effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, here's 10 to know heading into 2024

The new year is just around the corner, and alongside the confetti and celebrations are new laws that will be taking effect once the clock strikes midnight.

According to the Illinois General Assembly's website, more than 300 new laws have an effective date of Jan. 1.

From paid leave and health to consumer protection and education, new legislation across the board will be in effect in Illinois next week.

With seemingly so many moving parts, here's a look at 10 laws to know as 2024 gets underway soon.

10 Laws to Know

SB 0208: Nearly all Illinois employees will now be eligible for a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year. Employers can offer more if they choose to do so.

HB 2245: Cook County (or any county that exceeds three million residents) will be required to establish a vehicle theft hotline to facilitate the location of stolen vehicles.

HB 2431: Videoconferencing while driving will now be prohibited.

HB 3559: A school building’s emergency and crisis response plan must include a plan for law enforcement to rapidly enter a school building in the event of an emergency.

HB 3751: Non-citizens who are legally allowed to work in the U.S. will now be eligible to become police officers.

SB 1526: The Department of Transportation must develop a mobile app that provides motorists with updated travel conditions.

HB 3932: Students in grades 9-through-12 shall be educated on allergen safety, including ways of recognizing symptoms and signs of an allergic reaction, and steps to take to prevent exposure to allergens, and how to safely administer epinephrine.

HB 3957: Manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors will be required to abstain from price gouging in the sale of essential off-patent and generic drugs.

HB 2389: No vehicle shall be stopped or searched by law enforcement solely because of a violation of driving with any object placed or suspended between the driver and front windshield, rear windshield, side wings, or side windows.

HB 1342: A massive transit bill, the law will explore expanded reduced-fare service, require transit agencies to purchase emission-free buses, and will provide free transit to victims of domestic violence.

Full List of new Illinois laws for 2024

We've compiled a list of 10 new laws residents should know heading into 2024, but for a complete list of new laws starting Jan. 1, click here.