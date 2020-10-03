Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Office Confirms

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the third United States senator to test positive for the virus in the last week.

According to Johnson’s communications team, the senator returned to Washington on Sept. 29 after spending two weeks in quarantine after a coronavirus exposure, and was then exposed to another individual who has since tested positive for the virus.

“After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive,” his office said in a statement.

The senator is not experiencing symptoms, and will remain isolated until he is cleared to return to work, according to his office.

Johnson is the third senator to announce a positive coronavirus test this week. Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis both tested positive after attending a ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Johnson did not attend the event, and aides did not elaborate on when or where he came into contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests come amid a slew of coronavirus cases being reported among the nation’s political figures. President Donald Trump has also tested positive for the virus, and is currently hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien have also tested positive for the virus, as has former White House aide Hope Hicks.