Why is Donald Trump in Chicago and where will he be? What to know about his visit

Former President Donald Trump is in Chicago for a scheduled appearance, but what is he here for and where will he be?

Here's what to know about the visit:

Why is Trump in Chicago?

Trump is set to speak at an event for the Economic Club of Chicago Tuesday.

Where is Trump set to speak and when?

According to the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump will appear at a private event cohosted by Bloomberg in downtown Chicago from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is expected to be at the Fairmont Chicago, located on Columbus Drive.

It will be carried live on Bloomberg News platforms and the Economic Club of Chicago’s YouTube channel.

This is an event for members of The Economic Club of Chicago and their guests.

The event will be streamed on the Economic Club of Chicago's YouTube channel.

Who will interview Trump?

Trump will be interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, a press release said, at an unspecified location in downtown Chicago.

What else to know

Early Tuesday, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported a large police presence along the lower side of Trump Tower.

Last week, Trump stayed in the city while heading to another appearance not in the Chicago area, leading to a number of street closures both Thursday night and Friday morning.

Trump's Tuesday event comes one day after his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, reportedly appeared at a fundraiser in Chicago's suburbs.

This would be Trump’s second appearance in Chicago during the campaign season, after he spoke as part of a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in the city. The event sparked controversy after Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity and promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he were elected president.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not appear at the convention, but spoke to delegates via a virtual call in the weeks that followed.

According to her campaign, Harris Tuesday is set to appear at an audio townhall in Detroit.