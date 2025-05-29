Larry Hoover, a cofounder of a notorious Chicago street gang who was imprisoned in a “supermax” prison for decades, has had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.

Hoover was one of more than two dozen individuals who were either pardoned or had their sentences commuted in a series of actions by the president on Wednesday, a move praised by his attorneys and by anti-violence activists in Chicago.

So who is Larry Hoover? Why was he in prison in the first place? Most importantly, what’s next for him?

Here’s what to know about the case.

What gang was Larry Hoover associated with?

According to state law enforcement, Hoover is known as one of the founders of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Gangsters Disciples grew to nearly 30,000 members in Chicago after it was founded, and it spread into at least 35 other states, racking up an estimated annual revenue in excess of $100 million.

Why was Hoover in prison?

In 1973, Hoover was accused and charged with ordering the killing of William "Pookie" Young. Young was abducted and shot in an alley in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood after he was accused of stealing drugs and money from the Gangster Disciples, according to court documents.

Hoover went into hiding after the killing, but was arrested later that year and convicted of murder in the case. He was sentenced to 150-to-200 years in prison, and began serving his sentence at Stateville in Crest Hill.

In 1995, Hoover was revealed to be the subject of a joint investigation by Illinois correctional officers and the FBI and ATF. He was indicted on a series of federal charges alleging that he had helped operate a widespread nationwide drug operation, with the indictment including charges of extortion and money laundering.

He was convicted on those charges, and was sentenced to three life sentences, which he served in a federal prison.

What to know about ADX Florence

Located two hours outside of Denver, ADX Florence is the federal government’s only “Supermax” prison, housing the most dangerous offenders in the justice system according to its website. The Bonjean Law Group, who represents Hoover, described it as the “most restrictive, draconian, supermax prison in the United States.

“The Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols, and “shoe Bomber” Richard Reid are among the notable inmates who have been housed at the facility.

According to the New York Times, prisoners at the facility are housed in poured-concrete cells for up to 23 hours per day, and they only receive a thin slit of a window that is pointed at the sky so that inmates can’t get bearings on where they are located in the facility.

Phone calls and visits from loved ones are strictly monitored and limited, and all furniture within cells is also made of poured concrete, according to the Times.

Hoover was incarcerated in the prison ever since his federal conviction in 1997.

How did prosecutors, defense attorneys react to the release?

The law firm representing Hoover issued a statement thanking supporters for their work in securing Hoover’s release from federal custody.

“Despite the court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters,” the Bonjean Law Group said. “Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.”

Ron Safer, who helped in the prosecution of Hoover, was critical of the decision to commute the sentence in an interview with NBC 5 Investigates’ Chuck Goudie.

“This man was undisputed leader of the nation’s largest, most monolithic gang that this nation’s ever known,” he said. “The gang had, at its peak, 30,000 members in 28 states. All he had to do was order a shooting and it was done. A drug area to be controlled and it was done.”

What about Chicago-area groups?

Father Michael Pfleger, long-known for his work in trying to combat violence on Chicago’s South Side, hopes that Hoover’s story can help young Chicagoans.

“He wants to be a voice out here to talk to young brothers and let them know ‘hey, this is not the way to go. Violence is not the way,’” he said. “He wants to be a voice that can influence hopefully to help against violence.”

Tio Hardiman of Violence Interrupters Inc. had similar emotions when hearing of Hoover’s commutation.

“Larry Hoover's release from federal prison sends a powerful message to the young people in Chicago and beyond that crime does not pay,” he said. “As we face intensifying street violence, especially during the summer, Larry can become a strong messenger for the youth. He can tell them it is time to let go of gangbanging, fighting, and killing one another. Larry has paid heavy dues for his past involvement in crime, and his transformation can inspire others to choose a different path.”

What happens next?

Despite his release from federal prison, Hoover still must continue serving his sentence in the 1973 murder of Young, but his attorneys have indicated that he will either seek a commutation or parole in that case.

Hoover’s attorneys have repeatedly pointed to his renunciation of ties with the Gangster Disciples as a reason to consider his release, and will likely continue that focus in months to come.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who would ultimately hold the power to grant clemency in the case, did not offer a formal statement on Hoover’s release from federal custody.

According to the governor’s office, Hoover’s attorneys would have to pursue parole or clemency via a petition of the Prisoner Review Board. That board would then make a decision on parole, or potentially a recommendation of clemency to Pritzker.

There is not an exact timeline on that process, meaning that Hoover will report back to state prison after his commutation.

Activists in Illinois have argued that Illinois’ sentencing structure was abandoned in 1978, just years after Hoover’s conviction and sentencing, and that he should be resentencing based on more current guidelines.

According to the Chicagoland Journal, a group of 37 incarcerated individuals over the age of 65 were “excluded from the more standardized determinate sentencing system,” and cited activists who have pushed for legislation that would allow the inmates to seek resentencing.