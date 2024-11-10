Who controls the House and Senate? Here's where things stand

NBC News has called the final two states in the presidential election, but two Senate seats and a slew of House seats remain up for grabs.

As things stand, Republicans will take control of the White House with President-elect Donald Trump, and the GOP will also control the Senate, flipping three seats in a tough election year for the Democrats.

Here’s where things stand.

The House

As of Sunday morning, Republicans still hold an advantage of 212-204, having flipped six seats in this year’s election cycle. Democrats have flipped five seats, but face an uphill fight to grab control of the House.

A total of 19 seats have yet to be called in the election, with 12 seats considered “key” to efforts by both parties to grab control of the chamber.

Of those, Republicans are currently ahead in eight of them, with Washington’s 4th district a guaranteed Republican seat with two members of the GOP vying for the election win.

Iowa-1, Colorado-8, California-45, Arizona-6 and Alaska-1 are among those where Republicans are ahead, according to NBC News projections.

The Senate

There are currently two Senate seats that have not been called by NBC News, including in Arizona, where Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego still leads Republican challenger Kari Lake by approximately 45,000 votes, with 86% of precincts reporting.

In Pennsylvania, Republican challenger Dave McCormick still holds an estimated lead of 40,000 votes over incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, with 98% precincts reporting.

As things stand, Republicans hold a 52-46 lead in the Senate, flipping seats in Montana, Ohio and West Virginia. They will hold control of the Senate for the first time since 2021, when control of the chamber flipped back to Democrats.

The Presidency

President-elect Donald Trump is now projected to win Nevada and Arizona, meaning that he has flipped a total of six states from those he lost in the 2020 election.

Trump also triumphed in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, giving him an estimated 312 Electoral College votes, according to NBC News projections.