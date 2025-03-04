Which Illinois officials will, won't attend Trump address to Congress

President Donald Trump will deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, but several Illinois lawmakers will not be attending.

That list includes Rep. Sean Casten, who represents the state’s sixth Congressional district and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who represents the ninth district.

Other Illinois officials, including Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, will be in attendance at the Capitol on Tuesday night.

Here is a rundown of which members of Congress will be in the chamber for the highly anticipated address.

Not Attending:

Rep. Sean Casten

Casten will not attend the address, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

“To attend tonight’s Joint Session of Congress might be mistakenly assumed to imply I have respect for Donald Trump, Speaker Johnson, or the rest of Trump’s enablers,” he said in a statement. “To attend and be disruptive might be mistakenly assumed to imply I do not respect the office of the Presidency or the Congress of the United States. As such, I have chosen not to attend at all.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Schakowsky will also not attend, arguing that the president is “making the world less safe” by siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Not only will tonight’s speech be a MAGA love fest, it will also be a series of lies to the American people,” she said. “President Donald Trump promised to lower the high cost of living in the United States, and his words and actions have instead caused even higher prices, job loss, and economic decline. The chaos, confusion, and fear Trump has unleashed during his first month in office has not improved the quality of life of the American people.”

Attending:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Duckworth’s guest will be Lauri Morrison-Frichtl, executive director of the Illinois Head Start Association.

Duckworth will hold a press call with Morrison-Frichtl before the address to address the Trump administration’s funding freezes, which have impacted Head Start programs in Illinois.

Sen. Dick Durbin

Durbin will be accompanied by Dr. Elizabeth Sokol from Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital at the president’s address.

Rep. Nikki Budzinski

Budzinski will be accompanied by Lisa Quandt, a special education teacher from Belleville.

“As a dedicated special education teacher, Lisa is a true hero in our community, working tirelessly to help Belleville students learn and grow. I hope that her attendance reminds the President of the real people who are suffering because of his actions,” Budzinski said in a statement.

Rep. Bill Foster

Representing Illinois’ 11th district, Foster will be accompanied by Joe Jackson, the executive director of Hesed House.

“Joe’s organization, Hesed House, is an invaluable resource for those experiencing homelessness in Aurora and the surrounding communities,” Foster said. “Joe’s leadership in addressing and preventing homelessness is crucial, especially as the Trump Administration and Elon Musk attempt to unlawfully withhold funding from community organizations and slash federal programs that Illinoisans rely on.

The Trump administration has directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García

García will be accompanied by Eric Rodriguez, a union steward in the Service Employees International Union’s Healthcare Illinois chapter. He works at Hines VA hospital.

"Eric represents the very best of our community—someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people,” García said in a statement. “His presence at the Joint Address is a powerful statement: we will not sit back while veterans and workers are treated as political pawns."

Rep. Robin Kelly

Kelly, who represents Illinois’ second district, will be joined by Dr. Lisa Green, the CEO of Family Christian Health Center, which receives federal funding to help improve maternal health outcomes for Black women.

“Doctors like Lisa see the powerful impact of accessible and affordable healthcare every day – and they know the deadly consequences when patients cannot receive treatment,” Kelly said in a statement. “Trump would see our country’s health suffer while giving more money to his billionaire friends like Elon Musk. Lisa and I will not stand for it.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Krishnamoorthi, representing Illinois’ eighth district, will bring Steve Powell, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 881 as his guest to Trump’s address.

“For forty years, Steve Powell has been a tireless advocate for Illinois’ working families, and I am proud to have him as my guest for tomorrow’s joint session of Congress,” Krishnamoorthi said in a press release. “Donald Trump owes Steve and every other hardworking American an explanation as to why he is cutting taxes for billionaires and corporations while hanging working families out to dry.”

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico are expected to take effect Tuesday, and Mary Ann Ahern explains how they could impact Illinois businesses.

Rep. Darin LaHood

LaHood, who represents Illinois’ 16th district, has confirmed he will attend the address, and says he expects Trump to discuss delivering “on key promises to secure our borders, invest in high-paying American jobs, and protecting U.S. national security,” according to a statement.

LaHood did not announce his guest for the address.

Rep. Brad Schneider

Schneider, who represents Illinois’ 10th district, will be joined by Adam Mulvey, a 20-year Army veteran who was fired from Lovell Federal Health Care Center due to efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency.

“It is disgraceful that Elon Musk and a group of unelected, unvetted DOGE Bros are treating veterans like Adam with arrogant disrespect and utter disregard,” Schneider said in a statement.

Rep. Eric Sorensen

Sorensen will be accompanied by James Diaz, a veteran who served overseas during the first Gulf War and was laid off in 2025 from his role as a fuel compliance officer at the IRS’ field office in Galesburg.

“James’ story is one that needs to be heard. He dedicated his life to serving our country, first in uniform and then in public service,” Sorensen said in a statement. “It is unacceptable that those who sacrificed so much are being treated this way. I’m bringing James to the State of the Union to highlight the real impact of these dangerous and harmful budget cuts on hardworking Americans and veterans who deserve our respect and support.”