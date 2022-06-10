When is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election? Why This Year's Primary is Different Than Usual

Midterm election season is near, with the Illinois primary election in June, and the general election following in November.

While the primaries historically occurred in March, they will be held in June this year. That's because during the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries to June 28.

As usual, Republican and Democratic nominees for governor will be listed on the primary ballot, alongside local measures and races.

Then, the winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party's nominee for the Nov. 8 general election.

According to Ballotpedia's unofficial list, two Democratic candidates are vying for the Democratic nominee for governor, including incumbent J.B. Pritzker.

The list of people running on the Republican ticket for governor is longer, with six candidates competing.

Additional candidates are not allowed to run for governor, as the filing deadline for this election has passed.

Important Dates to Know for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

June 12: Last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23: Last day for election officials to receive your mail-in ballot (so make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked before this date)

June 28: Illinois state-wide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.