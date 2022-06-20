When is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election?

Illinois' primary election is almost one week away.

While the primaries historically occurred in March, they will be held on June 28 this year. That's because during the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries.

As usual, Republican and Democratic nominees for governor will be listed on the primary ballot, alongside local measures and races.

Then, the winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party's nominee for the Nov. 8 general election.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Ballotpedia's unofficial list, two Democratic candidates are vying for the Democratic nominee for governor, including incumbent J.B. Pritzker.

The list of people running on the Republican ticket for governor is longer, with six candidates competing.

Additional candidates are not allowed to run for governor, as the filing deadline for this election has passed.

Important Dates to Know for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

June 12: Last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23: Voters have until June 23 to request a mail ballot, though election officials advise you apply as early as possible to allow enough time for the ballot to arrive and be returned. To be counted, your mail ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and arrive within 14 days after.

June 28: Illinois state-wide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.