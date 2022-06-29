For the first time ever, Illinois held its primary elections in the month of June, and as the dust begins to settle following the closing of the polls, attention will soon turn to the upcoming general election.

When Is the 2022 General Election?

Under U.S. law, the November election is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of the month. This year, that happens to fall on Nov. 8.

What Offices Will be Up for Election?

Approximately one-third of the U.S. Senate’s seats, including one of Illinois' two seats, and all of the House of Representatives’ seats are up for grabs.

In Illinois, all statewide offices are also up for election, including governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and comptroller.

A slew of State House and Senate seats, along with judgeships, are also on the November ballot.

Here is a breakdown of some of the major races that you'll be voting in this fall.

When Can I Register to Vote?

Voter registration is already open for the general election, with residents able to request mail-in ballots and other materials at this time.

To register to vote online, visit the State Board of Elections' website.

For an application to vote by mail, visit this website.

For more information on deadlines for registration, Vote.org has resources for voters.

For more information, you can visit the State Board of Elections’ website.