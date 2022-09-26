When is Election Day 2022 in Illinois?

It may feel like the 2022 Illinois primaries just took place, but Election Day is already rapidly approaching, giving voters a chance to voice their opinions on a variety of issues facing the state and the country.

While many eyes will be on the party balance in the U.S. House and Senate, with Democrats currently holding small majorities in both chambers, Illinois voters will also be asked to vote on statewide offices, including the governor’s race and several other key positions.

The balance of the State Supreme Court will also be decided, with two open seats and a retention vote on the ballot in several districts.

The question then is when Election Day is, and this year, it will fall on Nov. 8. By law, Election Day falls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, meaning that it cannot fall on Nov. 1.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While thousands of voters will head to the polls on that date, there are also numerous other opportunities to cast ballots ahead of Nov. 8. In Illinois, early voting begins 40 days prior to the election, which this year will fall on Sept. 29.

Most counties will open up booths at their county clerks’ offices, but voters will need to check with their given jurisdiction for early voting procedures.

Most counties will also host early voting events in other locations as well, with supersites and other practices encouraging voters to cast their ballots if they are busy on Election Day.

Voting-by-mail will also get underway 40 days prior to the election, with voters able to send in their ballots no sooner than Sept. 29, according to state officials.

Members of the military and those residents who are currently living overseas can submit their ballots now, according to the State Board of Elections.

As for voter registration, that will continue through 28 days prior to the election, with postmarks due by Oct. 11. Voters can still register online through Oct. 23.

Voters who miss those dates can still register and vote during a so-called “grace period,” with many county clerks’ offices offering same-day registration and voting.

More information can be found on the SBOE’s website.