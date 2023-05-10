When is Brandon Johnson's Inauguration? What to Know as Chicago's 57th Mayor Gets Sworn in

Just over a month after narrowly defeating former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is set to be sworn in as Chicago's next mayor.

Johnson will be sworn in as Chicago's 57th mayor on Monday, May 15, alongside members of the Chicago City Council and the City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

According to Johnson’s inaugural committee, the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly known as the UIC Pavilion.

Tickets, which were released to the general public on Monday, are free, but only available on a "first come, first served" basis. They can be reserved using this link.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After that ceremony, an open house will be held at City Hall at 2 p.m. This event will also be open to the public, with details yet to be released.

“I want every single Chicagoan to feel that together, we’re writing a new chapter for our city, because we are,” Johnson said in a statement. “The goal of this inauguration is to be as collaborative and inclusive as possible, because that will be the goal of our government in City Hall.”

Further information is expected to be released in the days ahead on the ceremony and other festivities. Residents can get the latest updates on the committee’s website.