When Illinois' 2024 primary election will take place

Illinois residents will soon get their chance to cast ballots in the 2024 primary election, with the presidency, numerous key House races and other battles on the ballot.

Early voting remains ongoing in all 102 of Illinois' counties, with dozens of sites around the Chicago area. Each of the city's 50 wards also have early voting locations, according to officials.

More information on where to find polling places can be found in the NBC Chicago app.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the official date for the 2024 primary is March 19, but there are a wide variety of ways to cast ballots before then.

Aside from early voting, vote-by-mail applications remain open, with all ballots needing to be postmarked by March 19 in order to be counted in the election. Applications can still be submitted through Thursday to receive mail-in ballots, with more information here.

As for the races on that ballot, tops on the list will be the presidential primary. President Joe Biden is on the Democratic ballot, along with several other challengers. Former President Donald Trump will be on the Republican ballot.

Most other candidates on both ballots have suspended campaigns, leaving Biden and Trump poised for a November rematch.

In addition, all 17 Congressional districts in Illinois will hold primaries, as will all 118 races for the Illinois State House of Representatives. Finally, a group of Illinois Senate races will also hold primaries, as will State Supreme Court races in the first and fourth districts.

More information on those races can be found on our 2024 Illinois voter’s guide, which is now live on the NBC Chicago website and the NBC Chicago app.