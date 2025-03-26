How to find out what's on your Illinois election ballot this April

Many Chicago-area residents will have an opportunity to cast ballots in a series of municipal elections this April, which could have significant day-to-day impacts.

While the city of Chicago will not be holding elections, many major suburbs like Aurora and Waukegan will be, with voters choosing everything from community leadership to school boards and more.

Here’s what you need to know, and how you can find out what’s on your ballot.

What’s on the Ballot?

Elections at several different levels of municipal government will take place. As a caveat, not all communities will have elections in all areas, and some races will not be contested by different parties.

Municipal:

-Communities will be tasked with voting on their mayors or presidents, as well as offices like clerk and treasurer. Others will get to choose members of their city councils or village boards.

Township:

-At the township level, supervisor elections will take place, with offices like clerk, assessor, and highway commissioner also on ballots.

Park District:

-Commissioners on park district boards will also be voted on during the April elections.

Library District:

-Board members and commissioners for library districts will also be on the April ballot.

School Boards:

-Regional and local school board elections will take place during the April election cycle.

Community College Boards:

-Illinois community college boards will also have elections during the upcoming cycle.

How to Find What’s on Your Ballot by County:

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

Winnebago County