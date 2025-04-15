What time is Joe Biden speaking in Chicago, and how to watch his address

Editor's Note: You can watch the former president’s speech in the player above. He is currently scheduled to address the convention at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Former President Joe Biden is set to address a convention in Chicago Tuesday, his first public address since leaving the White House.

Biden will address the conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) at a Chicago hotel, with the gathering focused on ways to protect Social Security in the modern political age.

The event will feature several other high-profile speakers from both sides of the political aisle, and Biden’s speech was announced earlier this week for attendees at the sold-out convention.

“We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference,” said Rachel Buck, ACRD Executive Director, in a statement. “As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive. As a result, we are thrilled the President will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security.”

The group’s website describes its mission as “supporting the disabled community through unwavering commitment and purpose-driven support to disability advocates.”

According to the convention’s site, Former Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O’Malley will also address the crowd, as will former Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow and former Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.

Biden is expected to address the Trump administration’s moves to trim workers at the SSA, laying off 7,000 workers and an imposition of plans to tighten identity-proofing measures for recipients.

One of Biden’s last acts in office was to sign the Social Security Fairness Act, which aimed to boost payouts to retirees by an average of $360 per month and was targeted at public-sector employees who paid into the program but saw reduced benefits once they retired, according to Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood.