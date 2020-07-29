Watch Live: Mayor Lightfoot to Announce New Census Campaign in Chicago

Note: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will speak at 9:15 a.m. CST. Watch live in the player above.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce a new campaign Wednesday surrounding the 2020 U.S. Census.

The mayor will speak at 9:15 a.m. from the DuSable Museum, according to her public schedule.

The campaign aims to "encourage participation in the 2020 U.S. Census," her office said.

The mayor has previously announced ice cream challenges and a "census cowboy" in her efforts to increase participation.

Earlier this month, Lightfoot said some neighborhoods on the city’s West and South sides have seen response rates lower than 40%.

“Five minutes of time, that’s all we need, and we can change this thing entirely around," Lightfoot said at the time.

She added community groups in Chicago are working to catch up, particularly before August when census workers are expected to begin going door-to-door to reach people who have not yet responded.

For every additional person counted in Chicago, the city stands to gain approximately $1,400, according to a newsletter from Ald. Brendan Reilly of the 42nd Ward.

The census deadline has been extended three months, until Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic.