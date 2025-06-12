Watch Live: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker testifies in DC about state's immigration policies

NOTE: Pritzker's testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will stream live in the player above and on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s websites and mobile apps, beginning at 9 a.m. CT. It is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

As immigration enforcement protests continue in Chicago and across the country, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be in Washington Thursday, testifying before a house committee about the state's immigration and sanctuary policies.

The hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT, will also include two other Democratic governors: Tim Walz, of Minnesota, and Kathy Hochul, of New York. It was convened by Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee and has been a frequent critic of so-called “sanctuary city” policies.

It's the same committee Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed in March, about Chicago's sanctuary city status.

“Sanctuary policies only provide sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens,” Comer said in a statement. “The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement. The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable.”

Pritzker is expected to push back on the characterization of Illinois’ policies, pointing out that the state’s “Illinois Trust Act” was signed into law by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“The Illinois Trust Act – which was bipartisan and signed into law by a Republican – is fully compliant with federal law,” a Pritzker spokesperson said in a statement. “Despite the rhetoric of Republicans in Congress, this public safety law ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well while empowering all members of the public, regardless of immigration status, to feel comfortable calling police officers and emergency services if they are in need of help.”

The TRUST Act, passed during the administration of Pritzker’s predecessor, “generally prohibits” local law enforcement officers from participating in immigration enforcement actions undertaken by the federal government.

Pritzker is also expected to touch on how the state scrambled to handle the bussing of roughly 50,000 migrants to Illinois by Texas, and call on Congress to address immigration reform.

"Our border should be secured," a preview of Pritzker's testimony showed. "The asylum process should be reformed. Law-abiding, hardworking, tax-paying people who have been in this country for years should have a path to citizenship. We can have a secure border while also having real immigration pathways that allow people to come here, work, and support themselves on a reasonable timeline. Our prosperity and our national security demand it."

NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern reported earlier this week that Pritzker had traveled to DC to prep for the hearing with the law firm of Covington and Burling, paying for the consultation out of his own pocket. He also met with Dana Remus, who served as White House attorney under former President Joe Biden.

He has also spoken to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Ahern reported.

What is a 'sanctuary city' or 'sanctuary state'?

There is legal debate over the issue of “sanctuary city” policies, though according to the American Immigration Council the Supreme Court has said immigration enforcement is “the sole duty of the federal government,” and that the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution prevents the government from “compelling” local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement.

According to guidance issued by Illinois’ Attorney General, local law enforcement is also prohibited from transferring individuals into the custody of immigration agents or coordinating arrests in public facilities, with the exception of cases in which agents have federal criminal warrants.

Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” has similar rules in place, but also ensures services and benefits are available to residents regardless of immigration status.

Immigration protests in Chicago, LA continue

The hearing comes amid increasing pushback against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, with Los Angeles seeing days of protests and occasional instances of overnight looting that led Trump to summon the National Guard against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom filed suit against the administration to force the withdrawal of Guard members, but the president further escalated the presence of troops by sending more than 700 U.S. Marines to the city.

According to Los Angeles police, nearly 400 arrests have been made since Saturday, with the majority reported for failure to obey police orders to disperse, according to the Associated Press.

Protests have also taken place in other cities, including Chicago, where more than a dozen individuals were detained on Tuesday after clashes with police during a march.

A series of “No Kings Day” protests, aimed to coincide with a planned military parade in Washington, D.C., will be closely monitored on Saturday, with rallies set for Chicago and numerous suburbs.

Chicago police issued a statement Wednesday saying they are ready for any protests that take place.

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."