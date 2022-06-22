VP Kamala Harris to Travel to Illinois Friday, Make Stops in Chicago and Suburbs

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to the Chicago area Friday.

Harris is expected to attend events both in Chicago and in Plainfield.

In Chicago, Harris is slated to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference, which the group says is the largest national gathering of Latino policymakers.

It's the first time the group has hosted an in-person conference since the start of the pandemic.

“It is an honor to have Vice President Kamala Harris join us as we gather Latino leaders in Chicago for the nation’s largest Latino political convention,” NALEO Educational Fund CEO Arturo Vargas said in a statement. “With this year marking our first in-person Conference in three years, we are thrilled to facilitate this great opportunity for NALEO members and Latino policymakers across the country to connect with our nation’s leadership.”

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing a White House official, also reports that Harris will stop in Plainfield, joined by Reps. Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly, to focus on the administration's maternal health efforts.