Updated schedules at most Illinois DMVs begin Monday. Here's what to know

The hour shift comes after data analysis of customer trends, officials said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Most DMV locations in Illinois will be operating under an updated schedule beginning Monday, with changes made after data analysis of customer trends, according to the office of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Beginning next week, DMV locations will begin their operating hours a half hour earlier, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Those locations will also close a half hour earlier at 5 p.m., Giannoulias' office announced.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”

Locations with Saturday hours will also shift their open times from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

A handful of DMV’s will retain their same hours, with Orland Township remaining open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.

According to a press release, data analysis showed a greater demand for DMV services during the morning hours than evening hours, leading to the decision to shift opening times at most locations.

A full list of information about the changed hours can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

