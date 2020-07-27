Election 2020

University of Notre Dame Withdraws as Host of First Presidential Debate

En la foto, el exvice presidente Joe Biden (izq.) y el presidente Donald Trump (derecha).
GETTY IMAGES

The University of Notre Dame has withdrawn as the host of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden later this fall, the school announced Monday.

University President Rev. John Jenkins made the announcement Monday, saying that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would have required numerous changes to the program that would have impacted the “educational value” of hosting the debate.

“This difficult decision (was made) because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I am grateful to the many members of the university community who have devoted countless hours planning this event…but in the end, the constraints the coronavirus pandemic put on the event – as understandable and necessary as they are – have led us to withdraw.”

Local

WALGREENS 16 mins ago

Town of Cicero Cites Walgreens for Violating Face Coverings Executive Order

Ricky Renteria 19 mins ago

Ricky Renteria Away From White Sox After Waking Up With ‘Slight Cough and Congestion'

The debate, originally scheduled for Sept. 29 at the school, will instead be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The remaining two debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami and Oct. 22 in Nashville. The vice- presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

This article tagged under:

Election 2020Donald TrumpJoe Bidenchicago politics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us