Trump sentencing set just days before Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Former President Donald Trump’s conviction in a New York courtroom sent shockwaves throughout the nation, and his sentencing on that conviction will take place mere days before he’s expected to be named the Republican party’s nominee in the 2024 election.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts in connection to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president was convicted of falsifying business records in connection to that payment.

Now, Trump will face another key court hearing in the lead-up to his expected nomination by Republicans naming their candidate for president. According to Judge Juan Merchan, Trump’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11, just days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Even if sentencing moves forward, the former president would not report to prison if that is part of the sentence handed down. He would remain free as expected appeals play out within the court system, something the former president has indicated he will pursue.

The expectation is that Trump will still secure his party’s nomination for president, and will speak at the final day of the convention on July 18 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

President Joe Biden will receive his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, set for Aug. 12-15 in Chicago.