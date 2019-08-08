Timeline: The Legal Roller-Coaster Ride of Rod Blagojevich

It's been a tumultuous, decade-long ride for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and it appears to have come to an end, as President Donald Trump was reportedly "close" to commuting the former governor's sentence on Feb. 18, 2020.

Here is a recap of the saga involving the former governor, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for trying to "sell" the Senate seat of Barack Obama before he ascended to the presidency.