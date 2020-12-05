Tim Schneider to Step Down as Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party

Tim Schneider has announced that he is stepping down from his role as chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, saying he believes “it is a good time” to leave the position he has occupied for the last six years.

Schneider says the success of the Republican party in the 2020 election cycle allowed him to step aside, and that the transition process to find the next leader of the party is currently ongoing.

“After six-plus years and a very successful cycle, and with the Illinois GOP positioned well, I believe it’s a good time for me to transition out,” he said in a statement to NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern.

Schneider says that the average length of a state chairmanship in the party lasts for less than two years.

According to the Illinois GOP’s website, Schneider was unanimously selected as the party’s chairman in 2014, with an emphasis on “value for tax dollars, a quality education for our kids (and) term limits on career politicians.”

Before being picked as the Republican party chairman, Schneider served as a Cook County board commissioner in the 15th District, a position he held from 2006 to 2018.