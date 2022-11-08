These 10 Key Races Remain Too Close to Call in the Illinois Midterm Elections

While most of Illinois' midterm election results have largely evolved as expected so far, numerous races remain too close to call Tuesday night.

The highlights of that list include several Congressional districts that could help determine partisan control of the chamber, with Rep. Sean Pekau and Rep. Lauren Underwood hoping to hold onto their seats in the 6th and 14th districts, respectively.

Here are the latest updates on the races to watch, and you can follow along with current results here.

Workers’ Rights Amendment

It is highly unlikely that the constitutional amendment question will be called on Tuesday night, since the final outcome depends on percentages of total votes cast or on responses to the question itself.

As of 10 p.m., the measure was still narrowly winning at 62% of ballots cast, with 47% of precincts reporting.

Illinois Attorney General

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is seeking reelection against Republican Thomas DeVore, and with 62% of the ballots counted he has 55.9% of the vote.

NBC News has still not made a call in the race.

Illinois Treasurer

Treasurer Michael Frerichs holds a 58-to-40% lead over Tom Demmer with 48% of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m. He is seeking a third term as the state’s treasurer.

Illinois Comptroller

Susana Mendoza has 61% of the votes cast, with 48% of precincts reporting, outpacing Shannon Teresi in her race for reelection. NBC News has not yet called the race.

6th Congressional District (UPDATE: Pekau Concedes)

With 81% of precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Sean Casten has apparently won his race, with Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau calling to concede in the race.

8th Congressional District (UPDATE: Called)

With 76% of precincts reporting, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi has gained enough votes for NBC News to project him to win over Republican Chris Dargis, who has conceded the race.

14th Congressional District

As of 10 p.m., Rep. Lauren Underwood has nearly 55% of the vote, with Scott Gryder approximately 18,000 votes behind. Approximately 70% of precincts are reporting in the race.

17th Congressional District

In the race to replace Cheri Bustos in Congress, Republican Esther Joy King currently has a 53.5-to-46.5% lead over Democratic candidate Eric Sorensen, with 37% of precincts reporting.

State Supreme Court District 2

With 12% of precincts reporting, circuit court Judge Elizabeth Rochford holds a 57-to-43% lead over former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran.

State Supreme Court District 3

With 8% of precincts reporting, Justice Michael Burke currently has 60% of the vote, with appellate court Justice Mary K. O’Brien currently at 40%.