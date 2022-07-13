Tax Rate on School Supplies to Drop for 10 Days Next Month. Here's When to Shop

A new Illinois law aimed at alleviating some of the financial stress of back-to-school shopping will lower the tax rate on certain school-related items for a limited time before children return to the classroom.

Senate Bill 157 lowers the tax rate on clothes and school supplies from 6.25% to 1.25% for 10 days from Aug. 5-14.

“As a nod to our working parents, guardians and teachers in Illinois, lowering the tax rate on school supplies removes a burden when preparing for the academic year,” State Sen. Rachelle Crowe said. “It is my hope that by instituting a tax holiday, we can help relieve families and educators of some financial costs in order to prepare students for the upcoming school year.”

Qualifying purchases include certain clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies items are not subject to the $125 threshold. (Full list below)

The new law was part of a $46.5 billion budget signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April.

“The budget I’m signing into law today brings real improvements to the lives of working families and sets us up for a stronger fiscal future,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Investments in stronger schools, modernized airports and newly paved highways, hundreds of thousands of well-paying infrastructure jobs, and a better funded pension system… these are the kind of priorities we can invest in when our state is governed responsibly.”

The budget plan went into effect on July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.

Other tax relief efforts included in the budget were a suspension of the state's grocery tax and a temporary halt on a gas tax hike that was set to take effect this month.

Here's a full list of items that qualify under the tax drop:

Clothing

Retail selling price must be less

than $125 per item



• household and shop aprons

• athletic supporters

• bathing suits and caps

• belts and suspenders

• coats and jackets

• gloves and mittens

• hats, caps, and ear muffs

• lab coats

• neckties

• rainwear

• rubber pants (covers for cloth

diapers)

• scarves

• underwear

• school uniforms

• shorts and pants

• skirts and dresses

• hosiery and pantyhose

• shirts and blouses



Footwear

Retail selling price must be less

than $125 per item

• shoes, sneakers, and shoe laces

• sandals

• slippers

• socks and stockings

• footlets

• boots and overshoes

• insoles for shoes

• steel-toed shoes

School supplies

Must be used by students in the

course of study

• binders

• book bags

• calculators

• cellophane tape

• blackboard chalk

• composition books

• crayons

• colored pencils

• erasers

• expandable pocket, plastic, and

manila folders

• glue, paste, and paste sticks

• highlighters

• index cards and index card boxes

• legal pads

• lunch boxes

• markers

• notebooks and notebook paper,

including loose leaf notebook,

copy, graph, tracing, manila,

colored and construction paper,

and poster board

• pencils and pencil leads

• pens, ink, and ink refills for pens

• pencil boxes and other school

supply boxes

• pencil sharpeners

• protractors, rulers, and compasses

• scissors

• writing tablets

Items That Don't Qualify

Clothing accessories

Any clothing item with a retail

selling price of $125 or more, and

• briefcases

• cosmetics

• hair notions including, but not

limited to barrettes, hair bows,

and hair nets

• handbags and wallets

• handkerchiefs

• jewelry and watches

• non-prescription sunglasses

• umbrellas

• wigs and hair pieces

Sports or recreational

equipment

• gloves, including but not limited

to baseball, bowling, boxing,

hockey, and golf gloves

• goggles

• hand and elbow guards

• life preservers and vests

• mouth guards

• shin guards

• shoulder pads

• wetsuits



Protective equipment

• breathing masks

• clean room apparel and equipment

• ear and hearing protectors

• face shields

• hard hats and helmets

• paint or dust respirators

• protective gloves

• safety glasses and goggles

• safety and tool belts

• welder’s gloves and masks

Footwear

• ballet, tap, cleated or spiked

athletic shoes

• roller and ice skates

• ski boots

• waders and fins

School supplies

Any item not used by students in

the course of study, and

• clay and glazes

• acrylic, tempera, and oil paints

• paintbrushes for artwork

• sketch and drawing pads

• watercolors

Instructional material

• reference books

• reference maps and globes

• textbooks and workbooks

• computers and related supplies

• flashdrives and other computer

data storage devices

• data storage media such as

diskettes, and compact disks

• boxes and cases for disk storage

• external ports or drives

• computer cases

• computer cables

• computer printers

• printer cartridges, toner, and ink

• cameras and related supplies

such as film and memory cards,

video cameras, tapes and

videotapes

• cell phones

• Personal Digital Assistants

(PDA’s) and handheld electronic

schedulers

For more information on the sales tax holiday click here.