Tammy Duckworth Triumphs Over Kathy Salvi in Illinois Senate Race, AP Projects

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has secured a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger Kathy Salvi, the Associated Press has projected.

Duckworth, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving two terms in the House, was largely considered a favorite to retain her seat, and she did just that as Democrats faced a significant challenge in maintaining their majority in the chamber.

Duckworth served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2014. During a mission in Iraq in 2004, Duckworth was copiloting a helicopter when it was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade. She survived the attack, but both of her legs were amputated in its aftermath.

She retired as a lieutenant colonel in Oct. 2014.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Duckworth was later elected to the House in 2012, defeating incumbent Republican Joe Walsh, and then was elected to the Senate in 2016, defeating incumbent Republican Mark Kirk.

She serves on the armed services and the committee on oversight and government reform. During the campaign, she pledged to focus on cutting red tape on infrastructure projects, set aside funds for job development programs, and to protect Social Security and Medicare programs.

Salvi, an attorney who resides in suburban Mundelein, previously served as an assistant public defender in Lake County, and moved to private practice.

The primary focus for Salvi’s campaign revolved around addressing inflation concerns, which the candidate blamed on excessive government spending. She also wants the U.S. to become energy independent, and to take additional steps to secure the southern border.

"I have just called Senator Duckworth to congratulate her on a hard-fought victory," Salvi said in a statement. "While she and I differ on many issues, we share the view that we need to strengthen our economy, make communities safe and restore civility to our political system. It is my sincere hope that she will be a strong voice on behalf of all Illinoisans in the United States Senate over the next six years and I wish her well."