Supporters Started Lining Up More Than 24 Hours Before Trump’s Milwaukee Rally

More than 24 hours before he was set to speak, supporters had already started gathering for President Donald Trump’s Milwaukee rally.

Some began lining up as early as 2 p.m. Monday, despite cold temperatures, though Trump isn’t expected to speak in the battleground state until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Watch it live here)

The rally takes place just down the street from where Democrats will gather to nominate his opponent later this year. It also takes place on the same night as a Democratic presidential debate in Iowa.

The event marks Trump’s first appearance in Wisconsin since July. The state will be key in the upcoming election, with Democrats looking to win it back after Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

Counter-protests and other related events organized by both Democrats and the Trump administration were planned in Milwaukee ahead of the rally at an arena in the heart of downtown. In July, Democrats are holding their national convention nearby.