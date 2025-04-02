Several Chicago suburbs will see new leadership after an election night of upsets, including Waukegan, Orland Park, Aurora, Dolton and more.

In Wisconsin, voters chose to amend the state's constitution regarding Voter ID during elections, and results are in for the Supreme Court race that drew national attention.

Here's a look at where election results stand Wednesday across Illinois and Wisconsin.

Aurora Mayor:

Mayor Richard Irvin has conceded in his quest for a third term, with Alderperson-at-Large John Laesch appearing to be headed to victory in the race.

Cook County:

Arlington Heights Mayor

With incumbent Mayor Thomas Hayes not on the ballot, a trio of contenders vied for the chance to replace him in office.

With all 52 precincts reporting in Cook County, Trustee James Tinaglia has declared victory with an unofficial tally of 7,165 votes. Thomas Schwingbeck sat at 4,090 and Jon Ridler at 1,700.

Voters in the south suburbs elect Jason House as Dolton mayor and Napoleon Harris as Thornton Township supervisor

Dolton Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard was defeated in the Democratic primary by Trustee Jason House, who appears to be cruising to victory over Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the consolidated election.

With 17 of 17 precincts reporting, House has 3,171 votes and Hopson-Jordan has 152, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk's Office.

Evanston Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Daniel Biss is taking on Jeff Boarini. With 45 of 45 precincts reporting, Biss has 10,350 votes, with 6,321 votes for Boarini, according to unofficial tallies from the Cook County Clerk's Office.

Biss has declared victory in the race, and Boarini has conceded.

Orland Park President

Challenger Jim Dodge has declared victory over incumbent Mayor Keith Pekau. Dodge captured 57.1% of the vote and Pekau earned 42.9%, with all precincts counted in both Cook and Will counties.

Thornton Township

Incumbent Supervisor Tiffany Henyard was not chosen as the Democratic Party nominee in the race, with State Sen. Napoleon Harris getting that spot instead. He’s running against Republican Richard Nolan, Reform Thornton Township candidate Chris Clark and independent candidate Nate Fields Jr.

With 102 of 104 precincts reporting, Harris had 10,982 votes, with Fields at 1,595 and Nolan at 1,537, and has declared victory in the race.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb Mayor

There is a three-way race for mayor in DeKalb, with incumbent Mayor Cohen Barnes facing Kouame Sanan and John Walker.

DuPage County:

Sales Tax Referendum

The village of Bensenville voted on a proposal to institute its own 1% sales tax on groceries after the state of Illinois announced it would discontinue its statewide tax beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

With 100% of Election Day votes tabulated, the measure was soundly defeated, with 91% of voters rejecting it.

Kane County:

Countywide Sales Tax Referendum

Kane County voters decided whether to increase their sales tax by 0.75%, a move that would be designed to raise funds for public safety initiatives.

That measure was soundly defeated, with 75.3% of the vote against the measure with all precincts reporting.

Lake County:

Waukegan Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Ann Taylor has conceded defeat in the race to former Mayor Sam Cunningham.

Will County

Orland Park Mayor

Challenger Jim Dodge has declared victory over incumbent Mayor Keith Pekau.

Wisconsin Election Results

Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

With Justice Ann Walsh Bradley retiring, Susan Crawford (D) and Brad Schimel (R) were running against one another in a hotly contested race set to determine the ideological balance of the state’s Supreme Court.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Susan Crawford was declared the winner in the race, according to NBC News.

Judge Crawford, who sits on the Dane County Circuit Court, has been endorsed by the state’s Democratic Party, while Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Schimel has been backed by conservative donors, including Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and close confidante of President Donald Trump.

Voter ID Requirement

The ballot measure would amend the state's constitution and require voters to show a photo ID in order to vote. As of Wednesday morning, the amendment appeared to pass.