Suburban Chicago Communities to Vote on Mayors, Trustees and More in April Election

While most of the attention in political circles has been dedicated to the ongoing runoff election process in the city of Chicago, dozens of municipalities around Illinois are also holding their elections on April 4.

That list includes some of the state’s largest communities, who will vote on everything from new mayors, trustees, library and school boards, and more.

Some referendums will also be on the ballot, with questions about mental health facility funding, increased funding for fire departments and more being presented to voters in the off-year voting.

To help prepare voters, we have compiled a list of some of the biggest communities in each county, and what will be on the ballot in those locations.

If you do not see your community listed, please click on the name of the county in which you live for more information on how to find what will be on your ballot this April.

Cook County:

You can find a full list of candidates running in the county, as well as a full list of referendums, on the county clerk’s website.

Arlington Heights

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (two-year unfinished term)

-School Board Member (four-year term)

Bartlett

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Village Trustee (two-year unfinished term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Library District Trustee (four-year term)

-Fire Protection District Trustee (six-year term)

Berwyn

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-North Berwyn Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Berwyn North School Board (four-year term)

-Berwyn South School Board Member (two-year unfinished term)

-Berwyn South School Board Member (four-year term)

Chicago – April 4 (runoff elections)

Cicero

-Town Trustee (four-year term)

-Town Trustee (two-year unfinished term)

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-School Board (two-year unfinished term)

-School Board (four-year term)

Des Plaines

-City Council, Wards 2,4,6,8 (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-School Board (four-year term)

-Referendum: Should the city of Des Plaines prohibit elected officials from serving more than two total terms?

Evanston

-City Council Wards 2 and 9 (two-year unfinished terms)

-Evanston/Skokie School Board (four-year term)

-Evanston Township High School Board (four-year term)

Glenview

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Northbrook/Glenview School Board (four-year term)

-Glenview Consolidated School Board (four-year term)

Hanover Park

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

Hoffman Estates

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

Mount Prospect

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Village Trustee (unfinished two-year term)

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-Library Trustee (unfinished two-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

-School Board (four-year term)

Oak Lawn

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-Village Trustee, Districts 1, 3, 5 (four-year term)

-Village Trustee, District 6 (unfinished two-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Oak Lawn/Hometown School Board (four-year term)

-Alsip, Hazelgreen and Oak Lawn School Board (four-year term)

-High School Board (unfinished two-year term)

-High School Board (four-year term)

Oak Park

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (unfinished two-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (unfinished four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (unfinished two-year term)

-School Board (unfinished two-year term)

-School Board (four-year term)

-Oak Park and River Forest High School Board (four-year term)

Orland Park

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-School Board (four-year term)

-Fire Protection District (six-year term)

-Referendum: Shall the village retain the managerial form of municipal government?

Palatine

-Village Council Wards 2, 3, 5 (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Library Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (unfinished two-year term)

Park Ridge

-City Council Wards 1, 3, 5, 7 (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

Prospect Heights

-Mayor (four-year term)

-Clerk (four-year term)

-Treasurer (four-year term)

-Alderperson Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-Library Trustee (four-year unfinished term)

-School Board (four-year term)

-Referendum: Should the fire protection district improve stations, purchase emergency response vehicles and acquire fire and rescue apparatus, and issue bonds in the amount of $10 million to fund the project?

Schaumburg

-Village President (four-year term)

-Village Clerk (four-year term)

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (four-year term)

-School Board (two-year unfinished term)

-School Board (four-year term)

Skokie

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (six-year term)

-Evanston/Skokie School Board (four-year term)

-District 68 School Board (four-year term)

-District 69 School Board (four-year term)

-District 73.5 School Board (two-year unfinished term)

-District 73.5 School Board (four-year term)

Streamwood

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

Tinley Park

-Village Clerk (unfinished two-year term)

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Library Trustee (six-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

Wheeling

-Village Trustee (four-year term)

-Park District Commissioner (four-year term)

DeKalb County:

A full list of races in DeKalb County can be found on the county clerk’s office website, along with a sample ballot.

DeKalb

-City Council Wards 1,3,5,7

-School Board

Sycamore

-City Council Wards 1,2,3,4

-School Board

-Park District Commissioner

DuPage County:

-A full list of municipal elections can be found here.

-County Education Service Regions will be on ballots in the county.

Aurora

-Alderman At-Large

-Alderman, Wards 1 and 8

-Library Trustee

Bartlett

-Village Trustee

-Park District Commissioner

-Fire Protection District

-Library Trustee

Bolingbrook

-Village Trustee

Carol Stream

-Village President

-Village Clerk

-Village Trustee

-Library Trustee

-Park Commissioner

-Fire Trustee

Downers Grove

-Mayor

-Village Commissioner

-Park Commissioner

Elmhurst

-Alderperson, Wards 1-7

-Park Commissioner

Lombard

-Village Trustee, Districts 2, 4, 5

-Park Commissioner

Naperville

-Mayor

-Councilperson

-Park Commissioner

Oak Brook

-Village Trustee

-Park Commissioner

Wheaton

-Mayor

-Councilperson At-Large

-Park Commissioner

Grundy County:

-School board elections will be held in Coal City, Nettle Creek, Morris, Saratoga, Gardner, Gardner South Wilmington, South Wilmington, Braceville, Minooka, and Morris.

A full list can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Aurora

-Alderperson At-Large

-Alderperson, Wards 1, 3, 5, 6

Carpentersville

-Village Trustee

Elgin

-Mayor

-City Councilperson

Geneva

-Alderperson

-Park District Commissioner

-Library Trustee

Kankakee County:

To download a sample ballot, voters can visit KankakeeVotes.com.

Kankakee

-City Council

-Park District Commissioner

-School Board

-Community College Board

-Referendum: Should Kankakee County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .25%?

Kendall County:

School board and fire protection board candidates will also be on the ballot, with a full list of elections on the county clerk’s website. Referendums can also be found on the site.

Aurora

-Alderperson At-Large

-Alderperson Ward 3

-Library Trustee

Joliet

-Mayor

-Councilperson District 3

-Park District Commissioner

Oswego

-Village President

-Village Trustee

-Park District Commissioner

-Library Trustee

-Referendum: Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District repair and improve its fire stations and purchase emergency equipment, and issue bonds in the amount of $17 million to pay for the repairs?

Plainfield

-Park District Commissioner

-Library Trustee

-Referendum: Shall the village of Plainfield allow cannabis businesses to operate within village limits?

Plano

-Alderpersons Ward 2, 3, 4

Yorkville

-Mayor

-Alderperson, Wards 1,2,3,4

Lake County:

A full list of candidates for municipal elections can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Buffalo Grove

-Village President

-Village Clerk

-Village Trustee

-Park District Commissioner

Waukegan

-Alderperson, Wards 1-9

-Park District Commissioner

McHenry County:

A full list of offices up for election can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Referendums can also be found on the county clerk’s website.

Crystal Lake

-Mayor

-City Council

-Park District Commissioner

Woodstock

-City Council

-Fire Rescue District Trustee

Will County:

You can find a full list of candidates for office in Will County on the county clerk’s office website.

Aurora

-City Alderperson At-Large

Bolingbrook

-Vilalge Trustee

Joliet

-Mayor

-Council Members, Districts 1-5

Naperville

-Mayor

-Council Members

Orland Park

-Trustee

-Referendum: Proposition on whether the village of Orland Park should retain the managerial form of municipal government.

Plainfield

-Trustee

-Referendum: Advisory question to allow cannabis businesses to operate

Romeoville

-Trustee

A full list of referendums can be found on the Will County Clerk website.