‘Stay tuned': Tiffany Henyard shares message days after Dolton primary

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard shared a message to her followers Thursday, two days after early results showed her losing by a large margin in the city's primary election.

Henyard, who did not specifically concede in the race, appeared to indicate plans for her future.

"Trust the Process. Watch my Comeback," she wrote on Facebook. "Stay Tuned….. wait y’all thought I was finish. hell no."

The comments are her first since vote counts began flowing in in Dolton.

Dolton Trustee Jason House has declared victory over Henyard in the city’s Democratic Party primary Tuesday.

House, a former ally of the embattled mayor’s administration, secured nearly 88% of the more than 4,400 votes cast in the election, with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Of those ballots, Henyard received 536 votes, while House collected 3,896.

"We faced four years of intimidation, four years of failure, and tonight is a new day for the city of Dolton," House said at a victory party. "The community spoke loud and clear tonight."

Henyard did not address supporters Tuesday at her campaign event.

According to the Cook County Clerk’s Office, turnout was at just under 27% for the election, with more than 16,500 voters having registered in the community.

If House is certified as the winner, he will face independent candidate Casundra Hopson in the April 1 consolidated election.

Illinois State Sen. Napoleon Harris will be the Democratic Party's nominee in the April 1 election for Thornton Township supervisor, meaning that Henyard will in all likelihood lose both of her political positions after the election season ends.

Vote totals will still need to be certified by the clerk's office in the aftermath of the election.