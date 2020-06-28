Minimum Wage

Start of July Brings Increase to Illinois Minimum Wage

Illinois' minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week, and state officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins.

The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1.

Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher. The county will increase to $13 per hour on Wednesday, and the city to $13.50 for small employers and $14 for employers with 21 or more employees.

Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik said officials expect employers to abide by the change but he encouraged workers to verify the increase on their checks.

