Sidewalk snow removal pilot sparks intense debate among Chicago lawmakers

The city of Chicago is having serious discussions about launching a pilot program aiming to use taxpayer money to clear snowy sidewalks, and there’s been plenty of back-and-forth about the wisdom of such a move.

The plan, backed by Mayor Brandon Johnson, would initially target snow removal in four zones across the city as part of a pilot program, but there are concerns about cost amid the support voiced for the measure.

The cost would be up to $3.5 million per year, and would target areas in Belmont Cragin, Gage Park, Englewood and Uptown, according to officials.

Implementing the program fully throughout the city would be much more expensive, and Ald. Bill Conway expressed concerns about the city being able to afford it on such a large scale.

“I’m happy this is just a pilot program, but I’m very concerned that this is something our city cannot afford in a precarious financial time,” he said.

Ald. Ronnie Mosley disagrees, saying that clearing sidewalks is critical for public safety and for protecting students and workers.

“We don’t often think about sidewalks as a means of transportation,” he said. “We owe it to our residents and the workers, and postal workers in particular, to make sure the path is clear for them and for students going to school.” ]

According to Chicago municipal code, residents and business owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice around their homes and retail locations. Snow must be shoveled as soon as possible after it falls, with snowfall between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. requiring cleanup no later than 10 p.m. on the day of. Overnight snow must be cleared by 10 a.m. the following day, according to city ordinance.

Paths at least five feet wide must be cleared on sidewalks, including crosswalk ramps. Citations between $50 and $500 can be issued for those who aren’t in compliance with the law.

The goal would be to clear sidewalks of snow in neighborhoods with the highest populations of seniors, as well as young parents, according to officials.

Each area as part of the pilot would comprise 1.5 square miles. In addition to the mentioned neighborhoods, parts of Brighton Park and Lincoln Square would also be included in the pilot.

City crews and private contractors would be tasked with clearing snow after two or more inches of accumulation over a 24-hour period. There is a maximum of seven such events that would be budgeted for as part of the program, according to officials.

A public bidding process would be undertaken to identify contractors to assist with the work, which would use ‘multi-purpose tractors’ and equipment specifically designed to ‘minimize noise disruptions and environmental risks,’ according to the proposal.

Ald. Matt O’Shea says that the extensive workforce requirements make the program a nonstarter.

“This is unmanageable,” he said. “We can’t afford this. We can’t find the workforce to execute this. It’s a really, really bad idea.”

According to estimates from 13th ward Ald. Marty Quinn, who provides snow removal for 760 senior citizens in his ward, the program would require at least 750 pieces of equipment and 2,300 operators.

Community groups like My Block, My City have stepped up in recent years to assist neighborhoods with snow removal, and have called for additional funding to expand those efforts.

It is unclear whether the City Council will approve the pilot program in the city, with negotiations still ongoing.