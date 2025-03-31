Several suburbs will be asked to vote on raising their sales tax in April 1 election

Local races will be on the ballot across the Chicago area Tuesday, but one countywide measure could have significant impacts.

Voters in Kane County will all see a specific referendum on their ballots this week, asking if the county should raise its sales tax rate in order to help procure additional public safety funding.

According to officials, the increase could raise up to $50 million in funding per year for public safety purposes.

Here is the full ballot language:

“To pay for public safety purposes, shall the County of Kane be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by 0.75%? This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.75 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.”

According to the Aurora Beacon-News, there are exceptions in the proposed law that would exempt groceries and prescription drugs, in accordance with Illinois law.

The publication says the measure would provide funds to the sheriff’s department, the public defender’s office, the county coroner and several other agencies if approved by voters.

Outside of Kane County, there is one other community that will face an advisory question pertaining to sales taxes, and that will be Bensenville. Voters there will be asked whether the village should impose a 1% grocery tax, replacing a levy that was slated for removal by Illinois lawmakers as part of budget negotiations in recent years.

The tax will be eliminated beginning Jan. 1, 2026, but municipalities were given the option of imposing their own taxes on groceries, as the funding had previously gone to them after being collected by the state.

Unlike the Kane County measure, the Bensenville referendum is an advisory question, meaning that it is non-binding.

Polls will open in Illinois at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. You can find up-to-date election results via the NBC Chicago app throughout election night.