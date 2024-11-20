Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias urged to consider Chicago mayoral run

The Chicago mayoral election is still more than two years away, but one prominent Illinois politician is being urged to consider a run for the job.

Sources this week told NBC Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern that prominent members of Chicago’s labor, business and civic communities are actively recruiting Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to run for mayor in the 2027 election.

According to Ahern’s reporting, Giannoulias would still likely run for a second term as secretary of state in the 2026 election, then potentially pivot to a run for the mayoral job in Chicago.

Such a move would not be unprecedented. Former Mayor Richard Daley ran for Cook County State’s Attorney, then immediately pivoted to a mayoral run in 1989 and won the job.

Giannoulias has held several high-profile jobs in Illinois, starting with his election as the state’s treasurer in 2006. He then attempted a Senate run in 2010, but lost to Republican Mark Kirk in that race.

Following the election, Giannoulias pivoted back to the financial sector before running to replace retiring Secretary of State Jesse White in 2022. Giannoulias won the primary over Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, then defeated Republican contender Dan Brady in the general election.

There’s also speculation over the political future of Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, who may opt not to run for reelection in the 2026 cycle.

While Giannoulias has not revealed his political ambitions for the next cycle, there’s plenty of intrigue already around Chicago’s mayorship, with low approval ratings for incumbent Mayor Brandon Johnson playing a role in that speculation.

Johnson has not officially said he will run for reelection in 2027, but all indications are that he would seek a second term in office. Ahern’s reporting has also identified several other potential contenders, including Valencia, Rep. Mike Quigley, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, State Rep. Kam Buckner, and a quintet of Chicago aldermen, including Brian Hopkins, Silvana Tabares, Bill Conway, Gil Villegas and Brendan Reilly.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel also can’t be ruled out as he returns to the city following a stint as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.