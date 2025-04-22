Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced plans to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply.

Kennedy announced the plan during a Tuesday afternoon press conference, with the phasing out of six different food dyes set to be completed by the end of 2026. He argues that the move is required because of "measurable dangers" that the dyes present, though there is not scientific consensus on that issue, and the FDA has found that most children "have no adverse effects" from the substances.

“For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent,” he said. “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development. That era is coming to an end. We’re restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public’s trust. And we’re doing it by working with industry to get these toxic dyes out of the foods our families eat every day.”

Among the products impacted by the soon-to-be banned food dyes are different types of candy, breakfast cereals and soda, according to officials.

A press release said that Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B will have FDA authorizations revoked within “coming months.” Six other dyes, including Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2 will be removed from the food supply by the end of next year if all goes according to plan.

They will also request food companies eliminate Red No. 3 before the 2027-28 deadline that was previously agreed to.

M&M’s, Lucky Charms and Gatorade are all among the wide variety of products that could be impacted by the decision, along with Mountain Dew, Doritos, and Advil Liquid-Gels.

The announcement was made as part of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. Health advocates have called for the removal of artificial dyes from foods, citing select studies that suggest they could cause neurobehavioral issues.

The FDA has said “the totality of scientific evidence shows that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives,” according to the Associated Press.

Still, the moves are based on combating chronic illness in children, with Kennedy saying during the press availability that up to 60% of children in the U.S. are impacted by at least one illness. He also argued that nearly 75% of American children wouldn’t qualify for military service based on health concerns.

According to the New York Times, studies have shown at least 60% of American adults are impacted by at least one chronic disease and 42% have more than one.